Portsmouth man dies after being hit by vehicle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle overnight last Friday, Chesapeake police say.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 14, officers were sent to the intersection of Clearfield Drive and Discovery Drive for a report of an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was hit by a vehicle, police say. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Police have since identified him as Jesse Tyler Harris, 40, of Portsmouth.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperative, police say.

There are no charges pending in connection with the crash at this time.

The incident is still under investigation. Chesapeake police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.