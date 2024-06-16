Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore participating in Summer Food Service Program

EASTERN SHORE, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore said it participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

The group says it will be providing free meals to children Monday through Friday for the duration of the program.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club - 24577 Mary N. Smith Road Accomack, Va 23301

Meals will be served from June 17 to August 23 - From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

- 24577 Mary N. Smith Road Accomack, Va 23301 Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club - 5905 Portsmouth Boulevard Portsmouth, Va 23701

Meals will be served from June 17 to August 16 - From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

- 5905 Portsmouth Boulevard Portsmouth, Va 23701 Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club - 3017 Kimball Terrace Norfolk, VA 23504

Meals will be served from June 17 to August 9 - From 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

- 3017 Kimball Terrace Norfolk, VA 23504 Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit - 701 Berkley Avenue Extension Norfolk, VA 23523

Meals will be served from June 17 to August 16 - From 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- 701 Berkley Avenue Extension Norfolk, VA 23523 Young Terrace Boys & Girls Club - 804 Whitaker Lane Norfolk, VA 23510

Meals will be served from June 17 to August 9 - From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

- 804 Whitaker Lane Norfolk, VA 23510 The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads - 1401 Ballentine Boulevard Norfolk, VA 23504

Meals will be served from June 17 to August 16 - From 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

- 1401 Ballentine Boulevard Norfolk, VA 23504 Diggs Town Boys & Girls Club - 1401 Melon Street Norfolk, VA 23523

Meals will be served from June 17 to August 16 - From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

- 1401 Melon Street Norfolk, VA 23523

