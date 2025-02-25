One dead after single vehicle crash in Northampton County: VSP

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A man is dead after a single vehicle crash on Bayside Road, south of Bayford Road, in the Bayford area of Northampton County. Virginia State Police said officers responded Monday evening at approximately 5:34 p.m.

Once on scene, VSP said officers found a 2023 Toyota Corolla with extensive damage located off the roadway. Preliminary investigations determined the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and died as a result.

State Police is seeking the public's assistance for any witnesses who may have been in the area of Bayside Road and/or Bayford Road, before or after the crash.