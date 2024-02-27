Residents of Cape Charles Seabreeze Apartments meet with officials on next steps

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Tenants who were living at the Seabreeze apartments in Cape Charles met with officials Tuesday afternoon with hopes of finding out what their next steps may be after their apartments were deemed unlivable earlier this month.

"I don't know what my next step is, I'm still right there where I don't know what is happening next," Nioaka Marshal, a resident of Seabreeze, said.

Marshall said she had more questions than answers on where her next home will be.

Her apartment was one of many deemed unliveable more than two weeks ago.

When News 3 first told you about this story in early February, the town said there was significant safety concerns in 11 out of the 28 units.

On Tuesday, town leaders held a meeting with residents, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the USDA.

The goal was to get answers, but News 3 was not allowed inside to hear what they may be.

However, residents who were inside said for now it does not seem like they will be able to go back to their old homes.

"They said they were going to shut down," Marshall said. "They've pulled the mortgage for Seabreeze. The people who are still there have to leave, and they've paid for us at the hotel until March 11."

Marshall said residents were given the option of choosing between two housing vouchers either through the HUD or the USDA.

"The voucher that I did choose I can use anywhere in the country," Marshall said. "I don't have to be in Accomack or Northhampton County, so I'm just going to start looking through the state of Virginia."

Marshall said she's thankful those vouchers will help offset costs, but she said she is still concerned about whether she will be able to find a new home.

"I'm still in limbo until I find something, I feel like I'm still basically on my own you know," Marshall said.

Town officials said there will be another meeting happening next month with residents to go over those housing voucher options.