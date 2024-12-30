Trump nominates Eastern Shore native to ambassadorship

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with Shore Daily News.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated a native Eastern Shore woman as the next U.S. Ambassador to Malta.

Announcing the decision on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump described Somers White Farkas as a “model, philanthropist, documentary producer, and very successful businesswoman.”

He highlighted her previous service on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships and her significant fundraising efforts for various charities. These include the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the Alzheimer’s Association, Lighthouse Guild, the New York Women’s Foundation, and the New York City Police Foundation, where she has served as a trustee and a strong supporter of law enforcement.

Farkas was born and raised in Onancock, Virginia, to her parents, the late Dr. Isaac Somers White and the late Caramine Kellam. She attended Broadwater Academy until the 8th grade before continuing her education at St. Catherine’s School in Richmond. She later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Virginia.

Throughout her career, Farkas has been actively involved in local and national politics. In 2017, she was appointed to the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships, a non-partisan program established in 1964 to provide exceptional Americans with first-hand experience working at the highest levels of the federal government.

As a committed philanthropist, she has raised millions for organizations such as the ASPCA, the Alzheimer’s Association, Lighthouse Guild, and the New York Women’s Foundation, where she also served as a board member. Additionally, she is a trustee of the New York City Police Foundation, demonstrating her steadfast support for law enforcement and first responders.

Beyond her philanthropic work, Farkas has experience in the entertainment industry as a co-producer of a documentary about the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY). Her company, SW Farkas, specializes in strategic partnerships, crisis management, and perception enhancement, leveraging her extensive professional experience and global network.

Farkas is married to Jonathan Farkas, and the couple is renowned for their active participation in social and charitable events, particularly in New York and the Hamptons.

Her appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Malta is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate. If confirmed, she will succeed Constance J. Milstein, who has served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Mediterranean island nation since 2022.