Unknown man driving unregistered motorcycle dies after crashing into ditch in Cape Charles: VSP

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — An unknown man driving an unregistered motorcycle above the speed limit in Cape Charles died Monday after crashing into a ditch, which propelled him into a light pole, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday on Fairview Road south of Seaview Drive, where police found the driver at the scene already dead.

Police say he was driving above the posted speed limit, lost control, and ran off into a ditch before he was thrown into a light pole.

The man's identity is not known and the motorcycle had no identification number. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.