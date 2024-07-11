Former Wendy's employee brings firearm into restaurant while wearing Halloween mask: GSCO

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A former employee at a Wendy’s in Gloucester County went into the restaurant with a firearm on Tuesday with a Halloween mask on to apparently conceal his identity, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Lamar Tate, 35, was a former employee at the Wendy's in the 7100 block of George Washington Memorial Highway who was let go sometime last month, according to deputies. Tate entered the restaurant around 7:15 using a back door.

Trying to uncover the identity of the masked man, an employee left the building to see Tate unmasked and with a firearm.

Tate prevented the victim from re-entering the restaurant until the employee radioed for help on their headset, causing Tate to flee, says the GCSO.

Deputies were able to optain his location and on June 10, GSCO successfuly removed Tate from his residence.

According to deputies, GSCO obtained warrants against Tate for the following charges:

