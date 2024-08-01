Gloucester Co. teen faces charges for child porn involving infant, toddler

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — An 18-year-old from Gloucester County is charged with producing and distributing porn involving a toddler and an infant, according to court documents.

Asia Billups is charged with production and distribution of child pornography, court documents say.

Billups is accused of making and sending the videos around May 31 and/or June 1, documents state.

The documents claim she sent the videos through the messaging service "WhatsApp" to someone in New Jersey. The WhatsApp conversation included a screenshot of Billups' Facebook account, the documents say.

Investigators say they used information from Billups' Facebook account to trace an IP address — a unique address that identifies a device on the internet — to Gloucester High School. Investigators also linked the phone number on WhatsApp that was distributing the child pornography to a credit card under Billups' name.

