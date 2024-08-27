Man wanted for firing gun during Gloucester Co. road rage incident

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man they say pulled a gun and fired it after crashing into a car along George Washington Memorial Highway on Friday.

A 78-year-old man in a car was hit by a Chevrolet Surburban a bit before 9 p.m. The victim followed the suspect while calling the sheriff's office.

The suspect, just described as a white man, then pulled out a gun and began shooting into the air before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured and there was no damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing.