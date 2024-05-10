Watch Now
4 people, including a state trooper, injured following crash on I-64 in Hampton

Posted at 12:21 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 12:22:34-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Four people, including a Virginia State Police trooper, were injured in a crash on I-64 Friday morning, according to state police.

Before the crash, two troopers were working a previous crash on I-64 westbound near the 261-mile marker in Hampton, police say.

While the troopers were working, a tractor-trailer hit an SUV, went onto the right shoulder, and hit one of the trooper's cars, police say. The SUV was then pushed into another police car, officials added.

One of the state troopers had minor injuries following the crash and the other trooper was not hurt, police say.

Three people in the SUV also had minor injuries and were treated at the scene of the crash, police added.

It's unclear what caused the crash. Police say they're still investigating the incident.

