4 people, including a state trooper, injured following crash on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Four people, including a Virginia State Police trooper, were injured in a crash on I-64 Friday morning, according to state police.

Before the crash, two troopers were working a previous crash on I-64 westbound near the 261-mile marker in Hampton, police say.

While the troopers were working, a tractor-trailer hit an SUV, went onto the right shoulder, and hit one of the trooper's cars, police say. The SUV was then pushed into another police car, officials added.

Chesapeake Eastbound lanes on Route 58 in Chesapeake reopen following deadly crash Madeline Miller

One of the state troopers had minor injuries following the crash and the other trooper was not hurt, police say.

Three people in the SUV also had minor injuries and were treated at the scene of the crash, police added.

It's unclear what caused the crash. Police say they're still investigating the incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.