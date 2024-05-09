$643 million Hampton operating budget unanimously passed for FY2025

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton city leaders voted unanimously on Wednesday night to approve the city and school's $643 million operating budget for the next fiscal year.

The budget total is a 5.2% increase from last year. City Manager Mary Bunting says when prices on things like gas rise, and when you want to pay your staff more, the budget will obviously increase.

“When gas prices go up, think about all the garbage trucks and fire trucks and police cars,” she told News 3. "All the gas we have to spend we have the same price increases."

Included in the budget are things like a 1% decrease in the real estate tax, funding for camera enforcement of speed limits in school zones and repairs to the Settlers Landing Bridge.

Back in March, Hampton residents had the opportunity to complete a survey on what they would like to see included in the budget.

Of respondents, 51% identified staff compensation as their top priority. As a result, the city workforce will get a combined 3% increase.

“We can’t attract people for 15% below the market so we knew we needed to adjust those salaries,” Bunting said.

Mayor Donnie Tick says the operating budget has been passed unanimously each year he’s been mayor. He credits that to the public input they receive and the job the city manager's office does.

“We are showing them that we are judicious with their money, that we’re making smart investments, that we’re improving their quality of life,” said Tuck.

Even though he’s satisfied with the budget, Tuck says down the line, he would like to see more investments in lifting families out of poverty.

“It’s almost like generational poverty,” he said. "And so if we can try and help them. But I think it also starts with their children, making smart decisions, staying in school, taking advantage of the programs and opportunities that exist."

The budget for the 2025 fiscal year will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

For a full breakdown on what is covered in the budget, click here.