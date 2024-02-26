Hampton city council discusses density, operation of short term rentals in the city

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton city council recently met with key stakeholders in the conversation surrounding short term rentals to discuss their future in the city.

A short term rental (STR) is defined as lodging provided for 30 days or less that is not a hotel or a bed and breakfast, and, currently, it requires a business license and use permit to operate in Hampton.

However, in August of 2023, the city paused approving use permits to dig deeper into the impact of having a potential inundation of STRs.

Right now, city officials and a focus group are working on solutions, with some discussions including the possibility of implementing zones, and not allowing STRs to sandwich a house.

They're also looking at the 1% rule where only 1% of a certain district could be comprised of STRs.

“I think we’re all wrestling with how do you do this, and balance tourism and the rights of property holders and the rights of neighbors,” said city spokesperson Robin McCormick.

This topic has been met with some opposition on council, especially having STRs in areas where the city is trying to encourage home ownership.

“It seems like this may be a deterrent for folks who want to move into a housing venture neighborhood,” said council member Steven Brown.

Enforcement of issues like parties was also brought up at the recent work session.

“If an STR owner has repetitive issues we are going to revoke the permit," said city manager Mary Bunting. "We’re creating a way to get the bad operators out of the neighborhood altogether.”

Applications for short term rentals are still being accepted, but may continue to be paused. The next city council meeting is Wednesday, Feb.28 at 6:30 pm. This topic in on the agenda and there will be the opportunity for public comment.