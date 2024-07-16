Arrest made in Hampton double shooting on Alleghany Rd.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they attested Phillip Lee Morris, 35, in connection with a double homicide that occurred in 2023.

The arrest was made with the help of the US Marshals Service, according to police.

Morris has been charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, one count of robbery causing death, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of discharging a firearm within 100 feet of a school.

Police say around 1:02 a.m. on May 15, 2023, public safety received a call regarding a shooting in the 400 block of Alleghany Road.

When officers arrived, they found Benita J. Mozelle, 42, of Hampton, and Troy L. James, 26, of Newport News suffering from gunshot wounds in the street.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene by Hampton Fire and Rescue, according to police.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about the relationship between the two victims.

They said their preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation occurred, and then escalated into a physical altercation. During the altercation, the suspect discharged a firearm, resulting in the two victims being struck, according to Hampton police.