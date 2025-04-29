Annual 5K continues to grow, raise money for scholarships for Hampton students

HAMPTON, Va. — For nine years, people have been putting on their running shoes and running for the stage in Hampton.

The Run for the Stage 5K is a race that raises money for college scholarships for Hampton high school students.

"Bold letters just said, ‘Hey! You got the scholarship.’ I was, like, ‘Oh, wow! That’s cool!’ I was really surprised I got that one," Kecoughtan High School senior Malakye Brown said when asked about his reaction to learning he had received a scholarship.

Brown is also excited to know his time at Virginia Peninsula Community College will now be a little less stressful.

“It means I don’t have to worry about working, I don’t have to worry about loans burdening my family," Brown explained.

He’s one of 10 Hampton high school students each receiving $1,000 from money raised in the 2025 Run for the Stage 5K.

Watch: Sentara Health and Hampton City Schools partner together introducing telehealth clinics

Sentara Health and Hampton City Schools partner together introducing telehealth clinics

Sixty-two students applied for the scholarship from the 2025 race, which included writing an essay about how they would use the money and what their goals are. A district scholarship committee then decided which students get the money.

Organizers say the goal for 2025 was to raise enough money to give out 10 $1,000 scholarships.

“We want to bring awareness that there is career success outside of a four-year degree," Run for the Stage Scholarship Coordinator Carla Mahn said.

Watch: Hampton City Schools hiring dozens of teachers for 2024-2025 school year

Hampton City Schools hiring dozens of teachers for 2024-2025 school year

Mahn and co-race director Joy Charbonneau said kids who go to community college tend to stay local, so having a race that incentivizes going to community college also benefits the community.

Since the race started, more than $130,000 had been raised as of 2025 and 106 scholarships had been given out.

Each year, the race has numerous sponsors and includes prizes.

Watch: Free college programs on the rise as student debt weighs on millions

Some universities are aiming to make higher education more affordable

“Our first race, 82 people participated and $5,000 was raised. This year, we have over 320 registered and we are up to $7,500 raised," said Charbonneau

“It’s great to get the community support. It shows that they not only support the cause but they support our students and they support their economy," said Mahn.

Brown said his advice for anyone thinking about applying for scholarships is to just do it. Don’t wait.

"The sooner you do it, the sooner you don't have to worry about it and the sooner you can start getting responses," Brown said.

The Run for the Stage 5K will be held May 10 at Sandy Bottom Nature park in Hampton. The deadline to register is May 9.