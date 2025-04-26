Famed stunt pilot, Rob Holland, fondly remembered during 2025 Air Power Over Hampton Roads Airshow

HAMPTON, Va. — Spectators of all ages flocked to the 2025 Air Power Over Hampton Roads Airshow at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, eager to witness aviation excellence and thrilling aerobatic performances. The event, showcasing parachute displays and aerobatics, did not disappoint attendees like Ben UrioSte, who remarked on the excitement and noise of the show.

However, this year's airshow commenced with a touch of somberness, following the tragic passing of renowned stunt pilot Rob Holland, who died in a plane crash just days before the event. On April 24th, Holland's stunt plane went down while approaching Langley Air Force Base. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the incident occurred between the taxiway and the runway, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the details surrounding the crash.

Attendees expressed their sorrow over the loss, with one spectator sharing their hope for Holland's family during this difficult time. The NTSB is examining the wreckage of Holland’s experimental MXS aircraft. The communication between him and air traffic control is also under review.

Colonel Matthew Altman, the commander of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, released a statement acknowledging the loss. "The world of aviation has truly lost a legend, a hero. Team JBLE continues to support the NTSB investigation and the family of the fallen pilot as best as we can," he said.

In honor of Rob Holland, officials at Langley-Eustis proceeded with airshow plans, taking a moment to pay tribute to the six-time world aerobatic champion before the events began on Saturday. One of the organizers spoke passionately about Holland's contributions to the airshow community, calling him "the finest solo aerobatic performer to grace this earth."

For many attendees, the respect and admiration for pilots took on even greater significance in the wake of this tragedy. One spectator reflected, “There is always a risk, especially when you are doing stunts with an aircraft. There is a risk with everything you do, and tomorrow isn’t always certain.”