Aerobatic pilot Rob Holland crashed between runway & taxiway during landing at Langley: NTSB

HAMPTON, Va. — As famed aerobatic pilot Rob Holland was approaching Langley Air Force Base Thursday, his MXS-RH stunt plane crashed between the taxiway and runway, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.

This is the first new detail to emerge as the investigation into the fatal crash begins.

The NTSB will move Holland's plane off-base to examine the wreckage and listen to the communications between Holland and air traffic control.

Condolences continued to pour in Friday for Holland, a day after posts on his social media accounts identified him as the person killed in a plane crash at the Air Force base.

As News 3 has reported, Holland was flying from Nashville, Tenn. to the base in Hampton for the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show.

Kimberly Concitis says she lives near the base and believes she heard the crash. She described it as a loud noise, but didn't realize until she saw news reports Thursday afternoon that what she had heard was likely the plane crash.

“I was, like, ‘Okay. Just a noise, something, I don’t know. Then I saw that line. It was straight, but then it started going like this. It was very close. I was, like, ’No, that’s not normal. Something happened right there,’" Concitis recalled, referring to the contrail created by planes as they fly.

She said her son was a big fan of Holland and the tragedy is especially tough because her son lost his grandfather a few years earlier.

"We know how to deal with grief," Concitis said. "I had told my son afterward. He was pretty oblivious to it. He was outside playing, jumping on the trampoline with h is friends. I had told him afterward and he was, like, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Yeah, there was a crash that happened’ and all that stuff. He was distraught for a second but he’s seven, so now he’s off to something else.”

Concitis is not going to let the tragedy stop her and her family from going to the air show.

“I’m hoping I’m going to be a part of any memorial they do. I’m definitely going to be there and be a part of all of it. I’m not going to stop my kids and me from having a good time at the air show even though something could happen. I mean, every day you walk outside something could happen to you," said Concitis.