Changes proposed to short term rental regulations in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Short term rentals continue to be a hot topic of conversation in Hampton, and last week the Planning Commission approved potential changes to the regulations that go into effect September 1.

The first potential change has to do with a homestay. A homestay is defined as a person who is renting out one bedroom of their home only, not an entire property, and that resident has to be present during the stay. The stay also can't exceed 30 days.

Watch: What are new restrictions on short-term rentals in Hampton?

“They’re the responsible local person, they’re monitoring the activity, they’re less likely to have disruptions because they’re in the house, versus a short term rental where no one is home and really anyone could be there as guests, so there’s less concern about nuisance impacts on neighbors,” said Bonnie Brown with the Hampton Planning Commission.

Previously regulations passed for short term rentals (STRs) that split the city into districts, and in those districts, there's a density cap. A density cap means only a certain number can operate in close proximity.

Brown said homestays won't count towards that cap if approved by city council. Local STR owners voiced concerns at the most recent planning commission meeting.

Watch: Hampton city council discusses density, operation of short term rentals in the city

"These rules as written are crushing,” said one Buckroe resident. “Introducing additional rules like the separation rule, if not carefully considered, is going to decimate the STR market in Hampton, especially in Buckroe.”

Another woman said they bought a second property specifically with the intent to turn it into an STR.

“We’re retired and it was really to supplement our retirement income," said the woman. "I don’t think I’m the only one in that position that was planning on this retirement income and wouldn’t get it.”

The planning commission also voted to change the buffer zone between STRs from 500 to 300 feet, meaning STRs could be closer together. The two proposed changes will go before city council at their next meeting on August 14.