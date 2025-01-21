Family offers $5,000 reward for info after son was found shot to death in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps identify the person(s) responsible for their son's death about half a year ago.

Nasir Mosley, a 19-year-old from Newport News, was found shot to death in Hampton on July 16, 2024, police say.

After investigating, police learned that Mosley was shot, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a marsh at the dead end of Atlantic Avenue and Thimble Shoals Court.

The incident took place in the 100 Block of Atlantic Avenue, and police say multiple shots were fired.

Mosley's death is being investigated as a homicide. Police have not named a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect(s) is encouraged to call police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.