Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

Family offers $5,000 reward for info after son was found shot to death in Hampton

Months after son was found shot to death in Hampton, family offers $5K reward for info
Hampton Police Car FILE
Posted

HAMPTON, Va. — A family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps identify the person(s) responsible for their son's death about half a year ago.

Nasir Mosley, a 19-year-old from Newport News, was found shot to death in Hampton on July 16, 2024, police say.

After investigating, police learned that Mosley was shot, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a marsh at the dead end of Atlantic Avenue and Thimble Shoals Court.

Watch previous coverage: 19-year-old from Newport News shot, killed in Hampton, police say

19-year-old from Newport News shot, killed in Hampton: Police

The incident took place in the 100 Block of Atlantic Avenue, and police say multiple shots were fired.

Mosley's death is being investigated as a homicide. Police have not named a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect(s) is encouraged to call police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device