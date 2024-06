Former NBA player visits Hampton University on Stuttering Advocacy Tour

HAMPTON, Va. — Former NBA player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist made two stops on his foundation’s Stuttering Advocacy Tour.

Kidd-Gilchrist, who has a stutter, went to Peake Childhood Center to meet and mentor children who stutter. Then, he visited Hampton University to speak with grad students studying to be speech-language pathologists.

His foundation, Change & Impact, donated $10,000 to HU in order to support access to speech therapy services for kids who stutter.

