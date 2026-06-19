Fort Monroe celebrates history with Parade of Sail, Juneteenth

HAMPTON, Va. — Fort Monroe is a popular spot for ship viewing but not usually sailing ships from countries around the world.

Friday, though, that's exactly what people packed the seawall to see. The ships sailed by on their way to Norfolk as part of Sail250, an event celebrating the country's 250th anniversary. At the same time, Fort Monroe also celebrated Juneteenth.

Watch: Live blog: Sail 250, Harborfest, Juneteenth: Events info, traffic/transit, weather and more

Coverage of the Parade of Sail, Juneteenth from Downtown Norfolk

“It really is amazing," Ed Papaj said about seeing the more than two dozen ships go by. “To think they sailed from far away to come here to this amazing event, it’s really a neat thing to see.”

After a roughly four-hour weather delay, the Juneteenth celebration began with music food, culture, storytelling, and education.

Watch: Fort Monroe ceremony marks 15 years of remembering African lives lost in the Middle Passage

Fort Monroe ceremony marks 15 years of remembering African lives lost in the Middle Passage

“I think, first of all, that it is good to continue to do these activities and events out here because power to the people," Jazmen Harris, who was attending the Juneteenth celebration, said.

“Community is necessary and celebrating our heritage and our culture is even more necessary. So to see everybody come out, to be able to be a part of this event, is powerful," said Juneteenth attendee Angelia Branch.

The timing of the event, coinciding with the event celebrating the country’s history, is also important London Perry, who came to view the ships, told News 3.

Watch: Online resource helps woman discover enslaved ancestors, connection to Fort Monroe

Online resource helps woman discover enslaved descendants, connection to Fort Monroe

“I think the timing of this event and Juneteenth says a lot. Because for a lot of black Americans, there is a very painful history of association with ships. But at the same time, my grandfather was a Navy sailor. So, I think it’s a good time to reflect, for everyone to truly reflect on our history," Perry said.

History that can be reflected on a short distance away from the Juneteenth event at Fort Monroe's recently-dedicated plaza created to recognize the place where the first enslaved Africans in English North America arrived.

Watch: 'This one feels so deep:' African Landing Memorial Plaza dedicated at Fort Monroe

'This one feels so deep:' African Landing Memorial Plaza dedicated at Fort Monroe

“We are free people, and it’s necessary that, as a people, we understand that we’re all necessary in this America," Branch said.

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