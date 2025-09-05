Student with gun, suspicious package both found at Kecoughtan High School, Hampton schools say

HAMPTON, Va. — Kecoughtan High School was evacuated Friday morning after a student was found to have a gun in possession on campus, according to an email from Hampton City Schools.
When searching the building, a "suspicious package" was also discovered, prompting the evacuation of the building, officials said.
Students were taken to the Hampton Convention Center for reunification with their families.
Hampton Police and Fire & Rescue are investigating on site.
The full statement sent to families is below:
Good morning, this is Hampton City Schools, you are receiving this message as you are a parent or guardian of a student at Kecoughtan High School. We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously, and we want to inform you of two safety-related incidents that occurred this morning.
During Kecoughtan’s routine safety procedures, a firearm was found in a student’s possession while the school was utilizing the weapon detection unit. A school security officer swiftly intervened, confiscated the weapon, and placed the student under the supervision of law enforcement. The weapon was secured, and the student will face appropriate charges and school disciplinary action.
Following this incident, we conducted additional safety checks, and a suspicious package was discovered on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated, and the Hampton Police Department and Hampton Fire and Rescue are on site actively investigating. All students and staff are safe and are in the process of being transported to the Hampton Convention Center for reunification. Additional information will be provided once students arrive at the Hampton Convention Center and reunification procedures have been activated.
The safety and security of our school community remain our highest priority. Today’s swift responses reflect the strong collaboration between our school security officers, school administration, Hampton Fire and Rescue, and the Hampton Police Department. We are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for our students and will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Hampton City Schools