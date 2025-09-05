Student with gun, suspicious package both found at Kecoughtan High School, Hampton schools say

HAMPTON, Va. — Kecoughtan High School was evacuated Friday morning after a student was found to have a gun in possession on campus, according to an email from Hampton City Schools.

When searching the building, a "suspicious package" was also discovered, prompting the evacuation of the building, officials said.

Students were taken to the Hampton Convention Center for reunification with their families.

Hampton Police and Fire & Rescue are investigating on site.

The full statement sent to families is below: