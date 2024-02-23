Hampton community celebrates life of man killed at Wingstop on Valentine's Day

HAMPTON, Va. — Community members gathered at the Second Baptist Church in Hampton to celebrate the life of Travell Giles, a man killed on Valentine's Day at Wingstop at Coliseum Crossing.

Police said the suspected shooter was a former employee of the establishment. They said the suspect and Giles had argued before the person pulled out a gun.

At the celebration of life ceremony Thursday, music and fond memories of Giles filled the air.

Remembering Travell Giles

"We always went to karaoke on Tuesdays," smiled Giles's friend Harold Carter. "That's the start of our karaoke family."

Giles also brought smiles through song as a tenor for the L.O.V.E. community choir in Hampton.

Carter said Giles had moved from North Carolina to Virginia and was loved by many including his birth, adopted and friend families.

Hampton Choir seeking to spread positivity loses tenor to gun violence in Hampton

"He was a real good comforter," said Carter. "If you were going through something, he always made sure he was a listening ear."

For Carter, the events on Valentine's Day have been especially difficult to grasp.

"It sent me into a spiral, you know," said Carter. "Why? Why? Just because you have an argument it shouldn't have to result to gun violence. No one should have to be killed or shot at because of an argument . . . It's just like [nowadays] there's no remorse. You know, if you get me, I get you kind of situation. That's not right."

"It's a problem for society," added Dr. Andre Leaphart, Pastor of ART Church. "It's a problem for our culture. There has to be a better way."

Hampton Police identify man killed at Wingstop on Coliseum Crossing

Dr. Andre Leaphart said this is a call to action for more intervention, prevention and discussion since violence touches far too many people.

The message to use words over violence echoed throughout the service.

"Family, friends, if you're not getting along," said a former coworker of Giles. "Squash it. Life is too short. Life is too short. I love you Trey."

Police and the Commonwealth's Attorney have not responded to my request for an update on the case. So far, no arrests have been made.

In the meantime, family and friends are making arrangements for Giles' funeral.