Hampton man accused of stabbing, shooting 73-year-old relative to death

HAMPTON, Va. — An 18-year-old from Hampton is accused of stabbing and shooting his 73-year-old relative to death over the weekend, according to the city's police division.

Kyron Jackson has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On Saturday, Nov. 15, just after 7:30 p.m., a family member called police to request a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of Newport News Avenue. The area is between LaSalle Avenue and Kecoughtan Road, not far from Eason Park.

When officers arrived, police say they spoke with a man at the home who told them the person they were looking for was asleep. Officers insisted on checking the person's welfare, and the man allowed them inside.

Officers went to a bedroom and discovered the person deceased. He's been identified by police as Arthur Jackson, 73, of Hampton.

After investigating, police say they learned the two men were in a verbal argument that escalated, leading to Kyron Jackson stabbing and shooting Arthur Jackson.

Police confirmed to News 3 that Kyron and Arthur Jackson are related.