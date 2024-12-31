Watch Now
Hampton man arrested in connection to deadly Stillwater Tavern shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at Stillwater Tavern in Hampton Tuesday, police say.

Terrell Jones, 22, was served outstanding warrants for one count each of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm, and possession of a concealed weapon, police said.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. at the tavern, located in the 500 Block of Settlers Landing Road. They said it stemmed from an argument at the tavern between Jones and 22-year-old Gabriel Simon.

Simon was hit by gunfire and later died at the hospital, police say.

Prior to the arrest, police had identified Jones as a suspect and said he was considered armed and dangerous.

Hampton police are still investigating this incident.

