Hampton mother calls for justice in Hampton High football player's murder

HAMPTON, Va. — Nearly a year ago, Hampton High School football player, 17-year-old Vic'Quan Newton was tragically shot and killed. His killer still has not been found or arrested.

News 3 sat down with Vic'Quan's mother who's calling for justice in her son's death days after his would be 18th birthday.

"I truly hope my son’s spirit haunts them and what they did haunts them because me and my family are having to do our best," Viccarra Coker, Vic'Quan's mother said.

"His birthday was just on Thursday on November 21st and he would have been 18. It’s his first birthday we’ve had without him."

Vic'Quan was a senior at Hampton High School. Coker says her son was accepted into more than 34 colleges including Old Dominion University, James Madison University and Norfolk State University to name a few.

"His college acceptance letters were all from his academics and GPA," Coker said.

On the night Vic'Quan was gunned down and killed, Coker says her son was giving another Hampton High student a ride.

"Vic’Quan had a passenger in the car with him. He was not familiar with the area he was in. The person who he gave a ride to was. The passenger stated that two people approached the car and attempted to rob my son and it ended in my son losing his life," Coker said.

She says the passenger in the car was not harmed.

"He was encouraged by others to not befriend this child who was also a student at Hampton because of the lifestyle that child lived," Coker said.

Hampton Police say this is still an active investigation.

"I’m extremely confident that they’re doing everything possible to make progress and eventually make an arrest," Coker said.