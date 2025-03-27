Hampton School Board approves employee salary increases, new positions

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City School leaders voted to increase salaries for most employees and add positions in an effort to retain staff and meet the needs of its students.

At Wednesday's meeting, the Hampton School Board approved Hampton City School's FY 2025-26 budget, which includes a 4% salary increase for all full-time employees. The salary increase applies to most of the school division's part-time employees, but not its temporary positions.

If approved by the city, the increase will go into effect July 1.

The salary bumps will not increase healthcare costs, the budget says.

The increase is a notch higher than the 3% raise for teachers included in the state budget. The 4% is not in addition to the 3%.

The budget also includes a net increase of roughly 55 positions within the school division. Plans entail adding 19 school security officers and six special education teachers, among dozens of other roles, during the current and 2025-26 school years.

School leaders say the increases in pay and staffing are aimed at retaining exceptional staff and maximizing every child's learning experience.

The budget will be submitted to the city for approval.