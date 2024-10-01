Hampton woman was sentenced to over 5 years for involuntary manslaughter

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman was sentenced to over five years in prison Tuesday afternoon for involuntary manslaughter and first DWI offense.

Alana Diomande was driving down I-64 east on Oct 8, 2023 when she struck a VDOT Safety Service Patrol (SSP) vehicle.

Watch: Woman arrested, charged after fatal crash on I-64: Virginia State Police

The SSP truck was pulled over on the right shoulder to assist a disabled vehicle, according to Virginia State police. Police mentioned that 52-year-old Craig Boone "correctly positioned on the right shoulder with its arrow board illuminated" and was outside the disable vehicle when Diomande's vehicle crossed over the right shoulder.

State police say Diomande's Jeep sideswiped the SSP truck and hit Boone, resulting in his death.

Upon investigation, Diomande was determined to be under the influence due to her intoxication and failure to comply on scene.

Diomande will receive five years for involuntary manslaughter and 15 days for DWI first offense.