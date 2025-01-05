Hampton's Civil Rights Legacy: The Story of the Dixie 3 Nurses

HAMPTON, Va. — In 1963, the site of the Hunter B. Andrews Pre-K-8 School in Hampton was once home to the Dixie Hospital and a focal point during the Civil Rights Movement.

A significant event from that era involved three courageous nurses, known as the "Dixie 3," who stood up against segregation.

Deirdre Harvey, the daughter of Patricia Taylor Mackenzie—one of the three nurses—recalled the brave actions of her mother and her colleagues as they faced workplace discrimination. During a segregated lunch break, the nurses opted to eat in the whites-only cafeteria instead of being confined to a separate room in the basement.

Their defiance resulted in repercussions, leading to their reprimand and subsequent termination. Pamela Chisman Haynes and Shannon Chisman Patton, daughters of two of the nurses, shared their family’s history, recounting a moment when Harvey’s mother reacted defiantly after her firing: “We were eating before you got fired, and we are going to continue to eat.”

After pursuing legal action, the Dixie 3 were reinstated with back pay, affirming their fight for equality.

“The fact that our moms stood up and took the chance knowing there would be consequences is monumental, and it speaks volumes about their legacy,” Harvey said.

Recently, two of the original nurses were honored during the unveiling of a historical marker recognizing their bravery. The commemoration will extend further with the upcoming documentary "The Dixie 3: A Story on Civil Rights in Nursing," which is set to screen in Norfolk as part of Black History Month.

Denetra Hampton, a former nurse and graduate of Hampton University School of Nursing, is producing the documentary. She expressed her admiration for the legacy of the Dixie 3, stating, “When you know how two people took a stand for my liberties and I'm about to talk to them, it's a fascinating experience.”

The families of the Dixie 3 hope that the film will inspire viewers to take action against injustice. Haynes underscored the importance of speaking out: “When they know that things are inhumane or wrong, just to take a stand, because you don’t know the impact that it will leave on others.”

The documentary will be screened at the Chrysler Museum on February 22, free of charge. This critical piece of history not only honors the courage of the Dixie 3 nurses but also aims to inspire future generations to advocate for equity and justice.