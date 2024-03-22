Historic Hampton carousel reopens to the public Saturday; weather postpones outdoor celebration

HAMPTON, Va. — The historic Hampton carousel is back operational; it was closed in the summer of 2022 for mechanical issues, but now it has been restored to its former glory.

First placed at Buckroe Beach in 1920, it's survived hurricanes, world wars, and economic downturns. Fast forward to today - and it's good as new.

"It will give us many years of enjoyment to come,” said Allen Hoilman, curator at the Hampton History Museum.

The carousel opens to the public Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm. Tickets are free. The outdoor celebration originally planned for Saturday has been moved to April 6. There will be food vendors and entertainment.

“There were folks who really missed this part of their past, and to know that we are bringing it back to them is really fulfilling,” said Hoilman.

The carousel has 48 hand-carved horses, two carriages, and 36 oil paintings. It is very rare; it's only one of 170 left in the United States.

The carousel is open every day except for Mondays from 11 am to 8 pm. The price is $1 per ticket.