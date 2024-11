HAMPTON, Va. — A horse was found stuck in a creek of mud in Hampton after Hampton Fire received a call around 5:37 p.m. Thursday evening.

With the assistance of Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crews were able to safely pull Tango the horse out of the mud at 9:18 p.m. Thursday night. The crews had a veterinarian on scene to give Tango the proper treatment for a full recovery.

Tango stood on her own Friday morning and seems well on her to recovery, says Hampton Fire.