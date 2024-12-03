Horse rescued from Hampton mud pit in viral video recovers

HAMPTON, Va. — A horse rescued from a mud pit in November by crews from Hampton and Suffolk, has made a full recovery and it "back to her sassy self," according to the Hampton fire chief.

A video posted to the WTKR News 3 Instagram, which showed Tango the horse's recovery from the muddy creek, has been viewed over 12 million times.

The first responders worked for hours to safely remove Tango from the creek.

Veterinarians on the scene provided first-aid to Tango, ensuring that she can safely be returned to her farm.

Weeks later, News 3 followed up with the crews that rescued Tango, who said she is "doing great and she was back with her equine friends in the paddock."

Hampton Fire Tango recovers after returning home

Tango can now continue to snack on her favorite treat: peppermint candy.