'I just want to find him:' Parents searching for bipolar son after he was released from mental health center

HAMPTON, Va. — The mother and father of 27-year-old Jarred Cabanban were desperately searching for their missing son Wednesday. They say he hasn't been been since he was released from Riverside Mental Health Center in Hampton about a week ago.

“I just want to find him. I want him to have help," Cabanban's mother, Christina Waldo, said.

Waldo got emotional talking to News 3 Wednesday morning as she stood in a Hampton parking lot with her family, ready to hand out missing person flyers for her son.

Hampton police have also posted a missing person alert for him.

Waldo said Jarred is bipolar and was released from Riverside Mental Health Center on May 20. She said he was taken to the center about a week prior after he had what she describes as an "episode."

“Friends and family have been looking, and we’ve talked with people that have seen him around this area over the weekend," Waldo said, referring to the area around the parking lot where she and other family members were gathered.

According to Waldo, neither she nor Jarred’s father were notified that he was release because he had chosen not to have his health information shared with anyone.

Even so, Jarred’s father, John Cabanban, was stunned when he found out his son had been released. He said his son’s Community Services Board counselor is the one who actually found out and then told him.

“She notified me that she received a phone call from a pharmacy, from their pharmacy, stating, ‘Oh, by the way, can you pick up Jarred’s medication?’ She was, like, ‘Did you release him?’ And abruptly, the phone hung up," Cabanban said.

Jarred’s parents said he had no ID and no phone. They also said he was supposed to be given transportation to a shelter but as of Wednesday, they didn’t believe that happened.

Aside from being seen near the parking lot where they were Wednesday morning, his parents said he was also reportedly seen at a nearby homeless camp. They said he wasn’t there when they checked, though.

“Without any of his medication, limited clothes, no communication and no money, he’s probably scared, hungry," said Cabanban.

“He just needs help. He needs some help right now," said Waldo.

News 3 made multiple attempts to reach Riverside for comment Wednesday. As of this writing, we have not heard back.

Hampton police continue to work to try to help find Jarred. If you see Jarred or know where he could be, call police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.