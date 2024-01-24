Watch Now
'I'm in disbelief;' Mother mourns 17-year-old son killed in Monday night shooting

Vic'Quan Destin-Thazir Newton
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 16:34:22-05

HAMPTON, Va. - Family and friends of a Hampton teen are in mourning after 17-year-old Vic’Quan Destin-Thazir Newton was shot and killed Monday night, marking the fourth teen shot in a span of four days, according to police.

“I really was and still am in a state of disbelief,” said Vic'Quan's mother Viccarra Coker. “My son did not live a lifestyle that aligned with how he lost his life.”

She described her son Vic'Quan as an intelligent boy, a solid student, an entrepreneur, and a star on the Hampton High football team.

“I’m very upset, I’m angry, and I’m just exhausted, I could never imagine losing one child let alone two,” said Coker.

This is the second time in just over two years Coker has buried a child. Her oldest daughter was hit and killed by a train in 2021.

“Both of them I feel like were stolen away from me,” said Coker.

Coker told News 3 Vic'Quan had acceptance letters to multiple universities for both his academic and athletic performances. He wanted to study business.

Police haven't revealed what led to Monday's shooting.

