HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a deadly pedestrian accident.

On Friday, Jan. 3, officers respondent to a crash at the corner of Todds Lane and Aberdeen Road.

Hampton Police and Fire units arrived and located a man with life-threatening injuries.

First responders transported the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. According to Hampton Police, the driver involved in the crash remained on scene and is cooperating.