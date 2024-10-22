Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Hampton Monday night, according to police.

Watch related coverage: Man dies in Accomack County crash

Man dies in Accomack County crash

Police say they received reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the first block of Harlow Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Watch related coverage: Man found shot to death near Booker T. Washington High School identified

Man found shot to death near Booker T. Washington High School identified

After investigating, police say they learned the man was in front of a home when a vehicle approached and started firing gunshots in his direction.

The shooting is still under investigation and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

News 3 will provide more updates on this story as more information becomes available.