HAMPTON, Va. — A man is seriously injured following a shooting in Hampton Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Libby Street around 12:19 p.m. When they arrived, police say they found a man laying in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital, and police say his injuries are life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.