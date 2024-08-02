Man wanted for attempted rape, abduction: Hampton PD

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are looking for a man accused of attempted rape, abduction, and assault and battery.

Hampton Police asked for the public's assistance in locating Lamont Langhorne, in a post made on X.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in August of 2023 at a residence in Hampton, police told News 3.

Langhorne allegedly attempted to sexually assault a female at the residence and prevented her from leaving, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Langhorne's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip via the P3 tips website or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.