More than 3,000 wreaths laid on veteran graves at Hampton National Cemetery

HAMPTON, Va. — This weekend, volunteers and loved ones laid wreaths on the graves of thousands of veterans at cemeteries across Hampton Roads.

Hampton National Cemetery is one of the oldest national cemeteries in the country.

It's also the resting place to 33,000 veterans killed in action or died of natural causes or illnesses.

The cemetery was selected for the event known as 'Wreaths Across Cmerica by the Peninsula-Nofrolk #91 Navy Wives Club of America. On Sunday, about 3,500 wreaths were laid on the resting places of fallen veterans.

Watch related coverage: Active-duty and retired service members can get a Christmas tree at Fort Story

Active-duty and retired service members can get a Christmas tree at Fort Story

Maribel Beckwith, the president of the organization and a Navy wife herself explained why this act is so important.

"Many families are not at rest because they can't get here at Christmas time and they want to make sure to decorate the grave of their loved ones," said Beckwith.

"It's more important for me personally to say thank you to these people many of who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and those who didn't pay the ultimate sacrifice, but still gave their service to this country and it's important to remember them and honor them and teach our children about that so that our children understand that our freedom does not come for free," she added.

Watch related coverage: Armed Services YMCA hosts luncheon to recognize military families for their community service

Armed Services YMCA hosts luncheon to recognize military families for their community service

Beckwith says funding has been tight, so it's been hard to cover every grave with a wreath. To learn how to donate to the organization for other upcoming ceremonies, you can click the link, here.