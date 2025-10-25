Hampton assisted living facility evacuated due to fire

HAMPTON, Va. — An assisted living facility in Hampton was evacuated early Saturday morning due to a fire, with over 70 residents and two staff members impacted, according to Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews responded to Golden Years Assisted Living Facility on Hunt Club Boulevard for a fire alarm at 4:29 a.m. When crews arrived they found smoke inside the building. We're told residence and staff were moved to Northampton Community Center. Fire officials say two people were transported to Sentara Careplex Hospital for non-fire-related injuries.

Officials say the fire was confined to a single room at the end of the residential wing and was put out by the automatic sprinkler system. We're told half the facility is determined to be safe, but residence will not return until the fire alarm and suppression systems are restored.

The fire remains under investigation.