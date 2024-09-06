Watch Now
Person barricaded in Superior Pawn & Gun in Hampton

Hampton barricade
HAMPTON, Va. — A person has barricaded themselves in the Superior Pawn & Gun shop in Hampton.

Hampton Police are on scene in the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police say West Mercury Blvd. eastbound and westbound lanes between N. Kings St. and LaSalle Ave are closed, police recommend taking alternate routes.

Superior Pawn & Gun is home to Hampton's only public indoor shooting range, according to its website. They also offer firearms training courses.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

