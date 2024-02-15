Phoebus high schoolers, city leaders read to students for Black History Month

HAMPTON, Va. - Kids at several elementary schools got special visitors this week who taught them the importance of Black History Month.

On Monday, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck met with students at Smith Elementary and Forrest Elementary.

For Black History Month and Read Across America Month, high school students from Phoebus and Mayor Tuck read books to the students about Rosa Parks.

Thursday Vice Mayor Jimmy Gray also stopped by Barron Elementary to educate the kids on this important moment in our nation's history.

The books were received from a partnership with Hampton Roads Transit (HRT), who wanted to highlight the significance of equal access to transportation. On Transit Equity Day earlier this month, the vice mayor and Hampton students rode a bus together, and at the end, dedicated a plaque to Rosa Parks.