Possible explosive, methamphetamine materials found in Hampton home on W. Lamington Rd.: Police

Posted at 8:36 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 20:42:37-05

HAMPTON, Va. — Methamphetamine and possible bomb making materials were found in a home off 1st block of West Lamington Road, according to Hampton police.

Emergency communications was notified about a possible drug overdose around 9 a.m. Friday, according to a release from Hampton PD. Responding officers found an unconscious 43-year-old man in a shed behind the house, and Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue transported him to a local hospital.

After finding the possible explosive materials, neighbors nearby were asked to evacuate, according to police. The Newport News Police Bomb Squad and the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue Hazmat Team are still investigating. The Virginia State Police/Drug Enforcement Agency Division 5 Drug Clandestine Unit has been notified.

Police say that the was also a woman on the scene the active warrants on file. She was taken into custody.

