Structure fire in Hampton seriously injures resident, displaces 15 others

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton resident was taken to a hospital following a large structure fire Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

Hampton Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at 8:45 a.m. on Willow Oaks Boulevard. One resident was caught in the house fire, they were found with serious injuries and taken to a burn unit in Norfolk.

The fire itself affected three units and displaced 15 people, according to fire officials. Crews called for a second-alarm fire because of a victim’s presence and heavy smoke.