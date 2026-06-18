Second teen suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting on South St: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A second teen suspect was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on South Street back in May, according to Hampton police.

A 15-year-old boy from Hampton was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, shooting in or across a roadway and two counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony, Hampton police said.

Watch previous coverage: 16-year-old faces murder, firearm charges in connection with shooting

16-year-old faces murder, firearm charges in connection with shooting: HPD

The 15-year-old boy’s arrest follows the arrest of a 16-year-old boy from Newport News last week. The 16-year-old suspect faces the same charges.

Hampton police responded to the 600 block of South Street at around 5:36 p.m. on May 17. Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.

19-year-old Amaree McKie was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, Hampton police said.

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