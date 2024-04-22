Tall grass could lead to fines in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — If you don't mow your lawn in Hampton, you could be breaking the law.

The city recently put out a reminder to Hampton residents not to let their grass get over 8 inches tall.

You are also responsible for cutting grass on the city right-of-way that is next to your property.

If you don't, the city will cut it for you - for $50 a lawn plus a $150 administrative fee.

If you don't pay, the city will place a lien on the property. One warning will be issued prior to a fine.

The city cites potential health issues as one of the reasons why you should keep your lawn in order.

They say tall grass and weeds can be an attractive habitat for mice and rats.

The city also says it's part of doing your share for the community and saves taxpayers money by not sending out crews.

You should not cut grass in stormwater ditches, wetlands, and undeveloped areas in the Chesapeake Bay protection areas.