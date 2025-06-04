The Phish from Vermont make their way back to the 'Mothership'

HAMPTON, Va. — Let’s get down to the nitty-gritty, let’s get this show on the road!

Phish is making their long-awaited return to the Hampton Coliseum, ending their longest gap in the band's 40-year history, after last performing at the venue in 2018.

The popular jam band announced on social media Tuesday they will play three consecutive nights in Hampton Sept. 19-21, 2025.

Though the Vermont four-piece has made appearances elsewhere in Hampton Roads over the years, (Portsmouth and Virginia Beach) Hampton has always been a phan favorite with 21 stops under their belt since 1995.

The 1998 shows made their way to an official release in the “Hampton Comes Alive” Box set, as well as a combined Hampton/Winston-Salem ’97 official release.

After a nearly five-year break in the early 2000’s it was there that they made their triumphant return with an explosive “Fluffhead” opener in 2009 to three sold out nights and has earned a permanent spot on the mantle in Phish lore.

The band, famous for never playing the same show twice, was able to sell out Madison Square Garden 13 nights in a row without ever repeating a single song is poised to make Hampton history once again this September. Whatever you do - take care of your shoes, and never miss a Sunday show!

Lottery ticket requests are underway at tickets.phish.com, continuing through Monday at noon.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m.