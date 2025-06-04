Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

The Phish from Vermont make their way back to the 'Mothership'

Phish at Hampton Coliseum
Steve Helber/AP
Performers work on Happy boxes as fans gather in front of the Hampton Coliseum for the first of three concerts by the reunited group Phish in Hampton, Va., Friday, March 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Phish at Hampton Coliseum
Posted

HAMPTON, Va. — Let’s get down to the nitty-gritty, let’s get this show on the road!

Phish is making their long-awaited return to the Hampton Coliseum, ending their longest gap in the band's 40-year history, after last performing at the venue in 2018.

The popular jam band announced on social media Tuesday they will play three consecutive nights in Hampton Sept. 19-21, 2025.

Though the Vermont four-piece has made appearances elsewhere in Hampton Roads over the years, (Portsmouth and Virginia Beach) Hampton has always been a phan favorite with 21 stops under their belt since 1995.

The 1998 shows made their way to an official release in the “Hampton Comes Alive” Box set, as well as a combined Hampton/Winston-Salem ’97 official release.

After a nearly five-year break in the early 2000’s it was there that they made their triumphant return with an explosive “Fluffhead” opener in 2009 to three sold out nights and has earned a permanent spot on the mantle in Phish lore.

The band, famous for never playing the same show twice, was able to sell out Madison Square Garden 13 nights in a row without ever repeating a single song is poised to make Hampton history once again this September. Whatever you do - take care of your shoes, and never miss a Sunday show!

Lottery ticket requests are underway at tickets.phish.com, continuing through Monday at noon.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway