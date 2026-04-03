Two people shot at Juicy King Crab in Hampton, another injured: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — Three people were injured following a shooting at a restaurant on Thursday, according to Hampton police.

Around 9:18 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting at Juicy King Crab in the first block of Towne Centre Way. A woman was found shot at the scene, and she was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Hampton police. Another woman was treated after being exposed to pepper spray.

Then, around 9:34 p.m., officers were notified about a third person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who got themselves to Riverside Hospital, according to Hampton police.

Based on initial gatherings, police say a fight broke out among the group of people that all know each other. A woman used pepper spray during incident. Then, a man pulled a gun out and fired several shots within the restaurant, according to Hampton police.

Hampton police say there is "no suspect information to disseminate at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Divison at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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