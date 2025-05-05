U.S. Marshals looking for suspect in deadly shooting outside Karma Lounge

HAMPTON, Va. — The suspect in a shooting that left a man dead outside a Hampton restaurant last month is wanted by U.S. Marshals.

Curtis Frazier Jr., 26, is wanted for second-degree murder and related firearms charges, U.S. Marshals say.

U.S. Marshals say Frazier Jr. is 5'9" and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The charges are in connection to a shooting that happened back on April 11 outside the Karma Restaurant & Lounge on Lincoln Street. Police say they found DeAngelo Osborne, 25, of Hampton, seriously injured after being shot. He later died at the hospital.

There's a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to Frazier's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also leave a tip by visiting www.p3tips.com.