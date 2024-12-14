Virginia State Police issues senior alert on behalf of Hampton Police Department

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police is assisting Hampton Police Department with locating a missing man, 67-year-old, Jerry Lee Holmes last seen Friday, December 13, 2024.

Here is the information shared by VSP:

The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Hampton Police Department on December 14, 2024 at 11 a.m.

The Hampton Police Department is looking for Jerry Lee Holmes:

Race: Black,

Sex: Male

Age: 67 years old

Height: 6' 2"

Weight: 145 lbs.

Virginia State Police

Has dark brown eyes, and gray hair. He was last seen December 13, 2024, at approximately 2300 hours on foot in the 100 block of wild flower circle. He is possibly wearing a blue and yellow West Virginia jacket, dark pants, dark shoes, and a dark beanie on his head. He has a history of taking long walks.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Hampton Police Department [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding their whereabouts at (757-727-6111), or you may find complete information at the Virginia State Police website - https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/.