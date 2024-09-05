Virginia Zoo invites Hampton Roads Taylor Swift fans to ZooGrooves: The Zoo Eras Tour

HAMPTON, Va. — Calling all Hampton Roads Swifties!

The Virginia Zoo is inviting you to attend ZooGrooves: The Zoo Eras Tour, a Taylor Swift-themed concert-style event Friday, September 13th.

Watch: Woman loses $600 after someone poses as her Facebook friend selling Taylor Swift tickets

Be careful when buying concert tickets

Shake it off in your most “bejeweled” era-inspired outfit with your favorite Zoo pals while enjoying family-fun activities including animal encounters, costume contests, friendship-bracelet making station, and a lot more.

The zoo will also be selling limited edition merchandise through the Zoo Gift Shop and Kiosk to make the experience more fun and to add to your Taylor-inspired looks.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the zoo’s website.